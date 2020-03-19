Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Constance Ann 'Connie' Hebert. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Graveside service 10:00 AM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Constance (Connie) Ann Hebert, a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital at the age of 65. She was the daughter of Frederick J. Hebert and Geraldine Swint Hebert, and was a beloved sister, cousin and friend. Connie was a faith-full, loyal, longtime member of Bethany Church. Following the Tiananmen Square Massacre in 1989, Connie accompanied a Bethany Missions group who bravely smuggled bibles into Communist China. She attended Louisiana State University and graduated with honors with a degree in Art. She was a gifted artist, designer of jewelry, pottery and stained glass. Connie was a lifelong, avid animal lover and was devoted to her dogs, Roux and Raven, many horses and several parrots. She was a Master Gardner, who loved gardening and was gifted in the growing and design of bonsai trees. She is survived by her brother, Paul F. Hebert, of Tifton, Georgia. She was predeceased by her mother and father, Fred and Gerry Hebert, who were longtime residents of Baton Rouge. Connie was extremely blessed to have numerous friends who shared her hobbies, interests and faith. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to all of them, especially Connie's Beading Buddies, life-long school friends, church friends, "animal" friends and even very recent devoted friends who have been kind and generous with their friendship and love over the years. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Due to the Corona Virus Regulations, we should not enter the Funeral Home lobby. We will assemble on the funeral home porch at 9:45 AM, then line up vehicles to be led to the gravesite. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Connie's name to Bethany Church, 10877 Reiger Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70809. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020

