On June 8, 2020, at 11:35 am Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ called another Angel home, Constance Hood Street, at her home in Hollywood, Florida. Connie was 60 years old. A Celebration of life service will be held at Magnolia Christian Assembly 16425 Magnolia Bridge Rd, Greenwell Springs, LA 70739, on July 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Brother Jerry Pourcy to officiate. Connie's love for life and the next adventure was inspiring, she lived her life to the fullest. Her passion for the game of Backgammon and love for life was hard to beat. When not playing Backgammon Connie crocheted different blankets, hats, buses and pencils for many of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Connie also enjoyed her orchids the gentle way she nurtured them was beautiful she was even caught singing to them. Connie is survived by her husband Michael J. Street, daughter Anita and her spouse Keith Madison, son Carter Nettles, daughter Robyn Rose, daughter Brandi Rose and her fiancee Beau Mays. Grandchildren Roxanne Ciccio, MarLee Ratliff Ashlee Madison, Krista King, T.J. Madison, Amber Denenea, Hali Gerald, Colby Nettles along with their spouses and significant others, Conrad Mays and Draven Zmuda. Also her brothers Mark Morgan, Albert Morgan and Roy Cutrier and her many great grandchildren. Proceeded Angels for our beloved Connie are her mother Narvis Jean Hood, father Joel Dyer Morgan, son Robert Newton Rose, IV., sister Barbara Jean Morgan, brother Rusty Hood, foster parents Robert and Stella Higgins, paternal grandparents Marcus Morgan and Betsy Lejuene, maternal grandparents Johnny Davis Hood, Sr., and Norma Tate Leggett. Special Thanks to Brother Jerry Pourcy and Pastor Kenneth Bernard and wife Yvonne Bernard for the hospitality of their church.

