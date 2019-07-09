The long and full life of Constance "Connie" Lenora Hinkel Negrotto ended peacefully on July 6, 2019 in her home in Baton Rouge at the age of 94. Born in New Orleans on August 8, 1924 to the late Ralph C. and Inez (Telotte) Hinkel, she spent most of her life as a resident of Lakeview. She is survived by daughters Darlene Negrotto (Foster Smith) and Diane (Negrotto) Spearman (Joe) and their sons Brett Spearman (Khem), Eric (Chrissy) and Scott (Janie), and great-grandchildren Alyssa, Tyce, Alin, Shahn, and step-great-grandchildren Skylar and Ella. She is also survived by lifelong friends Muriel (Bonie) MacHauer and Audrey (Schwartzenburg) Maduell. She is preceded in death by her brother Ray Hinkel and her beloved husband Allen Jules "A.J." Negrotto. Family and friends are invited to commemorate her life between 9:00-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, with a memorial service at 11:00, both at St. Jean Vianney, 16166 Harrells Ferry Rd. in Baton Rouge. For more details go to gatheringus.com. Contributions in her memory may be made to the American Rosie the Riveter Association, 8336 Valley Oaks Dr., North Richland Hills, TX 76182; or to the National World War II Museum.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 9 to July 13, 2019