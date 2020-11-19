1/1
Contance Helen "Connie" Strickland
1946 - 2020
Constance "Connie" Helen Strickland was born on June 25, 1946 and passed away on November 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a short battle with cancer. She was a resident of Pine Grove, Louisiana. Connie was fun, loving, hardworking, strong lady, but most of all she was a provider and supporter to her family and friends. She definitely was our families" ROCK". She had a passion and a few adventures caring for our many farm animals she dearly loved. We take comfort in knowing that her beloved pup "Jack", who preceded her death three weeks prior, was waiting on her so that he may take her by the hand and lead her through the gates of Heaven to meet with her beloved family and friends she missed. Visitation will be held on November 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, Louisiana followed by memorial service at 2:00 pm and interment will be held on November 21, 2020 at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, Louisiana where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband Carl "Strick" Strickland. Connie is survived by her daughters Cindy Moreno (Joe Don), Carla Johnson and Cristy Gremillion; grandchildren Kacie Carr (Cody C.), Emily Moreno, Jamie Gremillion (Cody B.) and SPC Dillon Johnson; great-grandchildren Paisley Nicole and Brayden Michael Baker and Asher James Carr; sisters Terry Raymond, Carol Collins (John) and brother Phillip Raymond (Debbie). She was also survived by many friends and family. Preceded in death by her parents Curtis Sr. and Elizabeth Raymond; sister Susanne Richard; brother Curtis Raymond, Jr. Special heartfelt thank you to Aunt Terry for stepping up to serve as supporter, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to our family after the passing of our dear mother and your loving sister Connie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital fund name Connie Strickland.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
11:00 AM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
