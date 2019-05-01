Conway 'Coach' Henyard

Guest Book
  • "Rest in peace. My friend. "
    - Sheila Ford
  • "We pray for and with the family during this time of..."
    - Frances Alexander
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
    - Alma Scott Londo
Service Information
Rollins Funeral Home
409 Sligo St
Woodville, MS
39669
(601)-888-7600
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rollins Funeral Home
409 Sligo St
Woodville, MS 39669
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilkinson Co. High School
Woodville, LA
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Wilkinson Co. High School
Obituary
"Coach" Henyard a resident of Woodville, MS passed away at 6:00p.m. on April 23, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. Preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Minnie Henyard; siblings, Etta McDonald and Edward Henyard Jr. Survived by siblings, Minnie Harden, Doris Henyard, Louvenia (Robert Bell), Alvin Henyard (Georgia), and Edward. His children, grandchildren and a host of relatives. Visiting at Wilkinson Co. High School in Woodville, MS on Saturday May 4, 2019 from 11:00a.m. until service at 12:00p.m. Walk in service held on Friday May 3, 2019 from 5:00p.m.-7:00p.m. at Rollins Funeral Home, 409 Silgo St., Woodville, MS.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 4, 2019
