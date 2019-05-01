"Coach" Henyard a resident of Woodville, MS passed away at 6:00p.m. on April 23, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. Preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Minnie Henyard; siblings, Etta McDonald and Edward Henyard Jr. Survived by siblings, Minnie Harden, Doris Henyard, Louvenia (Robert Bell), Alvin Henyard (Georgia), and Edward. His children, grandchildren and a host of relatives. Visiting at Wilkinson Co. High School in Woodville, MS on Saturday May 4, 2019 from 11:00a.m. until service at 12:00p.m. Walk in service held on Friday May 3, 2019 from 5:00p.m.-7:00p.m. at Rollins Funeral Home, 409 Silgo St., Woodville, MS.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 4, 2019