Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cora DiGeorge Blackwell. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cora DiGeorge Blackwell a native of New Orleans, LA and resident of Prairieville, LA, passed away on May 26, 2017 at 12:15 AM at the age of 69. She was a wonderful and devoted wife and mother, a powerful woman of God and minister of the Gospel. She will be sorely missed by those who loved her and were touched by her love for her master Jesus – Yeshua. She was preceded in death by her father Frank Peter DiGeorge, Jr and her mother Cora Davis DiGeorge, both of Sulphur, LA. She is survived by her husband Dennis A Blackwell, her daughter Elizabeth Noel Blackwell, both of Prairieville, LA and her son Joel David Blackwell of Port Allen, LA; 2 step daughters, Toni Blackwell Williams of Thibodaux, LA, and Keri Blackwell Carson of Woodstock, GA; Siblings Frances DiGeorge Veal, New Cumberland, West Virginia, Frank Peter DiGeorge, III Capt. USN Ret., Biloxi, MS, David A DiGeorge, Lt Col USAF Ret, Colorado Springs, CO, Catherine DiGeorge Rushing, Natchitoches, LA, Michael Anthony DiGeorge, Sulphur, LA, and Marietta DiGeorge Cryer, Virginia Beach, VA, 5 step grandchildren and 2 step great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Thursday May 30 from 5 pm-9 pm and on Friday May 31 from 10 am-noon. Funeral services will be on Friday May 31 at noon. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, you may have a tree planted in her memory through the Jewish National Fund to be planted in Israel. Please visit the website, Cora DiGeorge Blackwell a native of New Orleans, LA and resident of Prairieville, LA, passed away on May 26, 2017 at 12:15 AM at the age of 69. She was a wonderful and devoted wife and mother, a powerful woman of God and minister of the Gospel. She will be sorely missed by those who loved her and were touched by her love for her master Jesus – Yeshua. She was preceded in death by her father Frank Peter DiGeorge, Jr and her mother Cora Davis DiGeorge, both of Sulphur, LA. She is survived by her husband Dennis A Blackwell, her daughter Elizabeth Noel Blackwell, both of Prairieville, LA and her son Joel David Blackwell of Port Allen, LA; 2 step daughters, Toni Blackwell Williams of Thibodaux, LA, and Keri Blackwell Carson of Woodstock, GA; Siblings Frances DiGeorge Veal, New Cumberland, West Virginia, Frank Peter DiGeorge, III Capt. USN Ret., Biloxi, MS, David A DiGeorge, Lt Col USAF Ret, Colorado Springs, CO, Catherine DiGeorge Rushing, Natchitoches, LA, Michael Anthony DiGeorge, Sulphur, LA, and Marietta DiGeorge Cryer, Virginia Beach, VA, 5 step grandchildren and 2 step great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Thursday May 30 from 5 pm-9 pm and on Friday May 31 from 10 am-noon. Funeral services will be on Friday May 31 at noon. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, you may have a tree planted in her memory through the Jewish National Fund to be planted in Israel. Please visit the website, usa.jnf.org. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 28 to May 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close