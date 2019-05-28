Cora DiGeorge Blackwell a native of New Orleans, LA and resident of Prairieville, LA, passed away on May 26, 2017 at 12:15 AM at the age of 69. She was a wonderful and devoted wife and mother, a powerful woman of God and minister of the Gospel. She will be sorely missed by those who loved her and were touched by her love for her master Jesus – Yeshua. She was preceded in death by her father Frank Peter DiGeorge, Jr and her mother Cora Davis DiGeorge, both of Sulphur, LA. She is survived by her husband Dennis A Blackwell, her daughter Elizabeth Noel Blackwell, both of Prairieville, LA and her son Joel David Blackwell of Port Allen, LA; 2 step daughters, Toni Blackwell Williams of Thibodaux, LA, and Keri Blackwell Carson of Woodstock, GA; Siblings Frances DiGeorge Veal, New Cumberland, West Virginia, Frank Peter DiGeorge, III Capt. USN Ret., Biloxi, MS, David A DiGeorge, Lt Col USAF Ret, Colorado Springs, CO, Catherine DiGeorge Rushing, Natchitoches, LA, Michael Anthony DiGeorge, Sulphur, LA, and Marietta DiGeorge Cryer, Virginia Beach, VA, 5 step grandchildren and 2 step great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Thursday May 30 from 5 pm-9 pm and on Friday May 31 from 10 am-noon. Funeral services will be on Friday May 31 at noon. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, you may have a tree planted in her memory through the Jewish National Fund to be planted in Israel. Please visit the website, usa.jnf.org.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 28 to May 31, 2019