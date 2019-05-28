Cora DiGeorge Blackwell

Service Information
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-925-5331
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Obituary
Cora DiGeorge Blackwell a native of New Orleans, LA and resident of Prairieville, LA, passed away on May 26, 2017 at 12:15 AM at the age of 69. She was a wonderful and devoted wife and mother, a powerful woman of God and minister of the Gospel. She will be sorely missed by those who loved her and were touched by her love for her master Jesus – Yeshua. She was preceded in death by her father Frank Peter DiGeorge, Jr and her mother Cora Davis DiGeorge, both of Sulphur, LA. She is survived by her husband Dennis A Blackwell, her daughter Elizabeth Noel Blackwell, both of Prairieville, LA and her son Joel David Blackwell of Port Allen, LA; 2 step daughters, Toni Blackwell Williams of Thibodaux, LA, and Keri Blackwell Carson of Woodstock, GA; Siblings Frances DiGeorge Veal, New Cumberland, West Virginia, Frank Peter DiGeorge, III Capt. USN Ret., Biloxi, MS, David A DiGeorge, Lt Col USAF Ret, Colorado Springs, CO, Catherine DiGeorge Rushing, Natchitoches, LA, Michael Anthony DiGeorge, Sulphur, LA, and Marietta DiGeorge Cryer, Virginia Beach, VA, 5 step grandchildren and 2 step great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Thursday May 30 from 5 pm-9 pm and on Friday May 31 from 10 am-noon. Funeral services will be on Friday May 31 at noon. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, you may have a tree planted in her memory through the Jewish National Fund to be planted in Israel. Please visit the website, usa.jnf.org.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 28 to May 31, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Baton Rouge, LA   (225) 925-5331
