Cora Lee Dixon Johnson

Service Information
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Obituary
Cora Lee Dixon Johnson, resident of Zachary, LA, passed away on November 15, 2019, at the age of 76. Survived by her two children, Jacquelyn and Timothy (Erica) Johnson, four sisters, eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and a host of family and friends. Visitation set for Monday, November 25 at 10a at Hall Davis and Sons (Baton Rouge, LA), with services beginning at 11a. Proceeded in death by her husband, Tommie Johnson, Jr and son, Tony Johnson.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019
