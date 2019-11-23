Cora Lee Dixon Johnson, resident of Zachary, LA, passed away on November 15, 2019, at the age of 76. Survived by her two children, Jacquelyn and Timothy (Erica) Johnson, four sisters, eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and a host of family and friends. Visitation set for Monday, November 25 at 10a at Hall Davis and Sons (Baton Rouge, LA), with services beginning at 11a. Proceeded in death by her husband, Tommie Johnson, Jr and son, Tony Johnson.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019