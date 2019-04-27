Cora Mae Langley Abadie passed away peacefully at 7am on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Cora is survived by her 2 daughters, Connie A. Staub and Trina A. Glaser (spouse Jimmy); 2 sons, Francis Wade Abadie Jr. (spouse Patricia) and Eli Abadie (spouse Radina); grandchildren, Erin and Allison Staub, Mark Graves (spouse Kathryn), Charity Boggess, Wade Allen Abadie (spouse Kelsey) and Joshua Abadie (spouse Lauren); 8 great-grandchildren; and her sister Agnes Richard. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alice Duprie and Alex Langley; brothers, Harry and Wilfred Langley and Johnny Miller Sr. A memorial mass for Cora will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11AM. Memorial donations can be made to in her name. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019