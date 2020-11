Or Copy this URL to Share

Cora Mae Rogers entered peacefully into rest on Monday, November 9, 2020. She was a graduate of East High Class of 1964. Family Viewing 4 pm - 6 pm, Drive-Through Viewing 6 pm - 8 pm, Friday, November 13, 2020. Religious Service is Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. Service officiated by Pastor Lee Allen Pounds. MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane, Hwy. 1042, Greensburg, La. She leaves to cherish her memories to her loving and devoted family husband Darnal R. Rogers, 3 daughters Gwendolyn (Eddie) Galmon, Carolyn (Geffery) Taylor, LaQuana Rogers, all of Greensburg, La., 2 sons Michael R. Muse of Clinton, La., Darnal R. Muse of McComb, Ms. Interment: St. Helena Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Greensburg, La.

