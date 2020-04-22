Cora Whitfield
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cora Whitfield, age 79, passed peacefully at Oschner Medical Center on April 17, 2020, surrounded by her husband,Willie, and her loving family. Cora is a native of Camden, Arkansas and resident of Baton Rouge.Visitation will be Friday April 24 at Charles Mackey Funeral Home from 5pm-7pm . Graveside service will be Saturday April 25, at 11 am at Hope Cemetery. Charles Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin St in charge.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
24
Visitation
5:00 - 7:00 PM
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
APR
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hope Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved