Cora Whitfield, age 79, passed peacefully at Oschner Medical Center on April 17, 2020, surrounded by her husband,Willie, and her loving family. Cora is a native of Camden, Arkansas and resident of Baton Rouge.Visitation will be Friday April 24 at Charles Mackey Funeral Home from 5pm-7pm . Graveside service will be Saturday April 25, at 11 am at Hope Cemetery. Charles Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin St in charge.