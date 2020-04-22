Cora Whitfield, age 79, passed peacefully at Oschner Medical Center on April 17, 2020, surrounded by her husband,Willie, and her loving family. Cora is a native of Camden, Arkansas and resident of Baton Rouge.Visitation will be Friday April 24 at Charles Mackey Funeral Home from 5pm-7pm . Graveside service will be Saturday April 25, at 11 am at Hope Cemetery. Charles Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin St in charge.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2020.