Mrs. Coralee Agnes Allain Martin, "Granny", was blessed with a longevity of 101 years of life. She was born in the community of Turnerville in Plaquemine, LA on October 10, 1918, during the Spanish Flu pandemic and passed away of natural causes at home surrounded by her family on May 12, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. She was raised in Plaquemine, married Joseph Ivan Martin, Sr. and lived most of her life in Maringouin, LA where she raised her family. She was a resident of New Roads for the last 23 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Joseph Ivan Martin; son, Michael Andrew Martin; parents, George Joseph Allain and Cora Mary Gascon; all eight of her siblings; and great-grandchild, Garret Martin Pifer. She is survived by her son, Joe Martin, Jr. (Judy); daughters, Maureen Gaudin, Saundra Grillot (Skip), Jackie Thompson, and Michel Beard (Jim); grandchildren Tina Pifer, Alan Gaudin, Rachel Leblanc, Quentin Gaudin, Amy Shelley, Michael Grillot, Jeanne Higgins, Jude Glaser, Kimberly Glaser, Theo Martin, Tony Martin, Ryann Beard, Hunter Beard, Jacob Beard; and 17 great-grandchildren. Granny was a devoted mother and wife. She was adored by her children and grandchildren. She served on the Iberville Parish Library Board and was a member of the Maringouin Lions Club, hosting the Country Store during the Maringouin Fair for many years. She was the founder of teenage dances in Maringouin, with her oldest son and friends providing live music. For many years, she was a regular attendant to the Cenacle Retreat House in Metairie, LA, and she regularly attended the 9:00 a.m. Mass on Sunday at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Maringouin and St. Mary's of False River in New Roads. She taught catechism at Immaculate Heart of Mary. Granny was full of life. She loved playing cards with her brothers, sisters and friends. She loved to be surrounded by her family and always wanted a big birthday party with all her extended family. She loved to DANCE! A private burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary cemetery in Maringouin. Pallbearers Alan Gaudin, Quentin Gaudin, Jude Glaser, Hunter Beard, Jacob Beard, Tim Leblanc and Honorary Pallbearer, Jason Higgins. In lieu of flowers, Masses can be said for Coralee at St. Mary's of False River. The family would like to thank her sitters who have cared for her over her final years and Pointe Coupee Hospice Care nurse, Jo Ann, for assisting us through her final days.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store