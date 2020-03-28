Coralie Ann Tullier "Cora" Granger passed away at her home in Plaquemine on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the age of 70. She was a native and resident of Plaquemine. Cora was a homemaker. Due to recent health concerns and restrictions, Cora was cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Cora is survived by her husband of 54 years, Abel "Abe" Joseph Granger, Jr.; three children, Julee' Shaffer and husband Doug, Jannie Tempanaro and husband Dee, and Bryan Granger and wife Jeannie; seven grandchildren, Kaylee, Kelsey, Lucas, Miranda, Madison, Briana and Bradley; two great-granddaughters, Paislee and Blakely; two sisters, Lucille Conway and husband Mark and Laura Beard and husband Ronnie; one brother, Ralph Curry and wife Linda. Preceded in death by her father, Ambrose Tullier; mother and step-father, Beatrice Suarez Curry and Ralph; sister, Angelina Francois. Please share memories and sympathies at www.wilbertservices.com and check for memorial service day and time.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020