Coralie Ann Tullier "Cora" Granger
Coralie "Cora" Ann Tullier Granger passed away at her home in Plaquemine on Friday, March 27, 2020, at the age of 70. She was a native and resident of Plaquemine. Cora was a homemaker. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 1, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Plaquemine at 6 p.m. Cora is survived by her husband of 54 years, Abel "Abe" Joseph Granger, Jr.; three children, Julee' Shaffer and husband Doug, Jannie Tempanaro and husband Dee, and Bryan Granger and wife Jeannie; seven grandchildren, Kaylee, Kelsey, Lucas, Miranda, Madison, Briana and Bradley; two great-granddaughters, Paislee and Blakely; two sisters, Lucille Conway and husband Mark and Laura Beard and husband Ronnie; one brother, Ralph Curry and wife Linda. Preceded in death by her father, Ambrose Tullier; mother and step-father, Beatrice Suarez Curry and Ralph; sister, Angelina Francois. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 27 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Mass of Christian Burial
06:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
June 27, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
