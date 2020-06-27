Coralie "Cora" Ann Tullier Granger passed away at her home in Plaquemine on Friday, March 27, 2020, at the age of 70. She was a native and resident of Plaquemine. Cora was a homemaker. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 1, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Plaquemine at 6 p.m. Cora is survived by her husband of 54 years, Abel "Abe" Joseph Granger, Jr.; three children, Julee' Shaffer and husband Doug, Jannie Tempanaro and husband Dee, and Bryan Granger and wife Jeannie; seven grandchildren, Kaylee, Kelsey, Lucas, Miranda, Madison, Briana and Bradley; two great-granddaughters, Paislee and Blakely; two sisters, Lucille Conway and husband Mark and Laura Beard and husband Ronnie; one brother, Ralph Curry and wife Linda. Preceded in death by her father, Ambrose Tullier; mother and step-father, Beatrice Suarez Curry and Ralph; sister, Angelina Francois. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 27 to Jul. 1, 2020.