Cordell DeWayne Thomas entered into eternal rest at Ochsner Medical Transplant Center-Jefferson on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was a 60 year old native and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; a 1978 Baker High School graduate; a self employed caterer. Viewing at Rose of Sharon B. C., Alsen Community on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Stanley Plain; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his mother, Beatrice T. Thomas; sisters, Robbye L., Carla M. and Cheryl A. Thomas; niece, Candace M. Thomas; nephew, Clayborn P. Thomas; Godmother, Fannie Comeaux; Godsister, Portia Comeaux, Port Arthur, Texas; Godbrother, Gary Taylor; other relatives and friends; preceded in death by his father, Robert L. Thomas. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store