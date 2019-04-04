Corey Eugene Taylor, 28, a native of Baker passed away on March 30, 2019. A viewing will be Sat. Apr. 6, 2019 at 11 AM until religious service for 12 Noon at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 5262 Prescott Rd. Burial at Hope Cemetery. He is survived by his parents, Cynthia T. Palmer and Eugene (Stacey) Runless; three children, Jalan, Kayden & Breaden. Condolences may be made at www.ahamiltonplatinumfs.com.
