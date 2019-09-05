Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Corey James Fontenot. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Corey James Fontenot. Born September 26, 1982 in Baytown, Texas. Corey had a passion for music and art. When he was not busy utilizing his carpentry skills; he was channeling his steampunk fashion sense. He found solace surrounded in nature with a fishing pole in his hand. He is survived by his wife Kelly Taylor Fontenot, with whom he shared a fierce love. His mother Patricia Fontenot Daigrepont, husband John of Denham Springs, La; mother-in-law Ann Steinhart, husband Joe of Jacksonville, Fl; siblings Heather Rosenthal of Greenwell Springs, La; Lester Daigrepont of Baton Rouge, La; Matt Point of Jacksonville, Fl; Sydney Points, fiancée Skylar of Tallahassee, Fl; nephew Hunter Aucoin; niece Emma Rosenthal; grandparents Loretta Short, husband Francis of Iota, La; Mary Fontenot of Jennings, La; longtime friend Eric Roberts; as well as countless close family and friends. He is predeceased by his father Patrick James Fontenot; grandfather, Wilson Fontenot; grandmother, Noreen MacDougal; and grandfather, James MacDougal. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 11 a.m. until Funeral Service at 1 p.m.

