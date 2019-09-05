It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Corey James Fontenot. Born September 26, 1982 in Baytown, Texas. Corey had a passion for music and art. When he was not busy utilizing his carpentry skills; he was channeling his steampunk fashion sense. He found solace surrounded in nature with a fishing pole in his hand. He is survived by his wife Kelly Taylor Fontenot, with whom he shared a fierce love. His mother Patricia Fontenot Daigrepont, husband John of Denham Springs, La; mother-in-law Ann Steinhart, husband Joe of Jacksonville, Fl; siblings Heather Rosenthal of Greenwell Springs, La; Lester Daigrepont of Baton Rouge, La; Matt Point of Jacksonville, Fl; Sydney Points, fiancée Skylar of Tallahassee, Fl; nephew Hunter Aucoin; niece Emma Rosenthal; grandparents Loretta Short, husband Francis of Iota, La; Mary Fontenot of Jennings, La; longtime friend Eric Roberts; as well as countless close family and friends. He is predeceased by his father Patrick James Fontenot; grandfather, Wilson Fontenot; grandmother, Noreen MacDougal; and grandfather, James MacDougal. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 11 a.m. until Funeral Service at 1 p.m.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019