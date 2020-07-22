Corey Sanderford, an East Baton Rouge Parish School System Paraprofessional, died July 11, 2020 as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident involving a drunk driver. Corey Sanderford, "Poppa", entered this world on January 16, 1995. He was the only child of Deidre D. Sanderford-Carmena and Rodney D. Neely. Poppa was a strong affectionate and humorous man. He will be remembered as a loving son and grandson, a supportive nephew, and a laid-back friend. He leaves behind his parents and a host of devoted family and friends. Services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services. Viewing at 9:00 am, Service at 10:00. Entombment at Heavenly Gates. Corey Matthew Sanderford Live Stream Service by Perry Productions youtube.

