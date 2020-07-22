1/1
Corey Sanderford
1995 - 2020
Corey Sanderford, an East Baton Rouge Parish School System Paraprofessional, died July 11, 2020 as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident involving a drunk driver. Corey Sanderford, "Poppa", entered this world on January 16, 1995. He was the only child of Deidre D. Sanderford-Carmena and Rodney D. Neely. Poppa was a strong affectionate and humorous man. He will be remembered as a loving son and grandson, a supportive nephew, and a laid-back friend. He leaves behind his parents and a host of devoted family and friends. Services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services. Viewing at 9:00 am, Service at 10:00. Entombment at Heavenly Gates. Corey Matthew Sanderford Live Stream Service by Perry Productions youtube.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 22 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
JUL
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Memories & Condolences

4 entries
July 23, 2020
I taught Corey at Arlington. What a memorable young man! I am so sorry for your loss.
Catherine Muller
Teacher
July 23, 2020
Corey was much loved at Progress Elementary School. He passed my desk every morning and was always so pleasant! Just know God is love and He will give you comfort during your bereavement.
Barbara B. Franklin
Coworker
July 23, 2020
Deidra, my deepest and most sincere prayers are with you in this most difficult time! May God comfort you in ways unimaginable! NBK 4 Life!
Kimberly R. Sanders
Friend
July 22, 2020
To Corey’s Parents,
I did not know Corey. I detoured around the accident on that Saturday.
I am the father of one child, a son.
I am in prayer for you all.
I certainly hope criminal justice is served...
Baton Rouge Citizen,
Jeffrey
Jeffrey
Neighbor
