Corine Banks Chenevert, was born August 27, 1942, in Scotlandville, LA to the union of Ben & Alice Patterson Banks. "Maw-Maw" as she was affectionately called by her children and grandchildren, was loved dearly. On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, the Lord called her home from labor to reward. She leaves to celebrate her legacy her husband, Thomas Jude Chenevert; children, Nornette Fabray, Rory Santiago, Nichelle Beth (Michael Sr.), and Daniel' (Eric). Her legacy also will be shared by her seventeen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, one brother: David Banks, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. She was a disciple of Victory International Ministries and her love and passion for Christ has left a mark in this earth that can never be erased. Corine was preceded in the death by her parents Alice and Ben Banks Sr.; a son Rory S. Banks; a Grandson Michael D.D. Hawkins; Three sisters: Rose Lee Carter, Gatha Ray, Ethel Halford; Six brothers: Ben Jr., Samuel, Matt, Roger, Henry, and Leo Banks; other relatives and friends.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
