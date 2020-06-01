Corine Banks Chenevert
1942 - 2020
Corine Banks Chenevert, was born August 27, 1942, in Scotlandville, LA to the union of Ben & Alice Patterson Banks. "Maw-Maw" as she was affectionately called by her children and grandchildren, was loved dearly. On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, the Lord called her home from labor to reward. She leaves to celebrate her legacy her husband, Thomas Jude Chenevert; children, Nornette Fabray, Rory Santiago, Nichelle Beth (Michael Sr.), and Daniel' (Eric). Her legacy also will be shared by her seventeen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, one brother: David Banks, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. She was a disciple of Victory International Ministries and her love and passion for Christ has left a mark in this earth that can never be erased. Corine was preceded in the death by her parents Alice and Ben Banks Sr.; a son Rory S. Banks; a Grandson Michael D.D. Hawkins; Three sisters: Rose Lee Carter, Gatha Ray, Ethel Halford; Six brothers: Ben Jr., Samuel, Matt, Roger, Henry, and Leo Banks; other relatives and friends.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1553 Wooddale Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
(225) 927-1640
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 31, 2020
May the precious memories of Corine be a comfort to you and hoping it helps you to know that others care and share your loss. God bless you at this difficult time. Larry and Bertha Carter Dent Family
May 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful Grandma. We will love you and miss you always.
Khadijah Albert
Grandchild
May 28, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy to you and your family at this most difficult time of sorrow. May your hearts be filled with the beautiful memories you shared and may they sustain inmyour time of grief. John 6:40
CP.
