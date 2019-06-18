Corinne Lang departed this life on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at her residence in Napoleonville, LA. She was 71, a native of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Thursday June 20, 2019 at Bright Morning Star Baptist Church from 11:00am to Religious Services at 1:00pm. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home,5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 18 to June 20, 2019