Corinne Lang

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Corinne Lang.
Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Obituary
Send Flowers

Corinne Lang departed this life on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at her residence in Napoleonville, LA. She was 71, a native of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Thursday June 20, 2019 at Bright Morning Star Baptist Church from 11:00am to Religious Services at 1:00pm. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home,5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 18 to June 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.