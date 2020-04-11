Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Corinne Lockamy St. Amant. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Send Flowers Obituary

Corinne L. St. Amant died on 9 April 2020 at the age of 98. Born in Harnett County, North Carolina on 8 March 1922, she was the eldest of the seven children of Robert Cleveland Lockamy and Nula Mae (Holt) Lockamy. She grew up in and around Raleigh, North Carolina, where her parents owned a tobacco farm. She graduated from Miss Hardbarger's School of Business in Raleigh and married her husband of almost 79 years, Philemon A. St. Amant, of Baton Rouge, then a lieutenant in the United States Army, whom she accompanied on assignments around the country and in Germany for 20 years, before he retired as a lieutenant colonel in 1959, when they returned to Baton Rouge. Corinne was active in local women's club activities wherever she lived, including holding several offices with the PTA, and acting as a leader of Brownie Scout and Girl Scout troops. She helped organize the Baton Rouge Women's Gun Club, Inc., and served as its secretary. She was the first chairman of Red Cross Volunteers for Earl K. Long Hospital in Baton Rouge, a Life Member of the Baton Rouge Woman's Club, Inc., and a special honorary member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. She was an avid supporter of the American Party of Louisiana, serving as a member and secretary-treasurer of the EBR Parish Executive Committee, and as a member of the State Central Committee, and was a delegate to the National Conventions of the American Party in 1972 and 1976. In business, she partnered with her daughter-in-law, Floris St. Amant, as co-owners and operators of Cachet, a shop specializing in the sale of upscale imported clothing and other goods. And she and her husband operated Simplified Business Services for over 50 years. Corinne is survived by two sons and their wives, Colonel (US Army, Retired) Philemon A. St. Amant II (Harriet) and Alexis A. St. Amant II (Floris), by eight grandchildren, by seven great grandchildren, by four great-great grandchildren, by a sister, Patricia L. Glass, of Batesville, Arkansas, and by numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband, by two daughters (Suzanne Corinne St. Amant Thomas Carson and Jeanne Yvette St. Amant Phillips Harvey), by a grandson, Philemon A. St. Amant III, and by her four brothers and a sister. A memorial service will be held at a later date, after the end of the COVID-19 crisis.



