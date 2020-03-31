Corinne Starkey Duffy, age 83, went to her heavenly home Monday, March 30, 2020. To her family and friends, she was the sweetest lady who ever lived. In her younger years, her favorite things to do indoors was sewing and reading good books, and her favorite outdoor activity was mowing the lawn. Corinne is already dearly missed by all those that knew and loved her. She is God's brand-new 'Precious Angel'. Corinne is survived by her daughters, Jamie Tilley (Dennis), and Karen Martin (Keith); son, Jimmy Duffy (Karen); sister, Della Flecther; 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Corinne is preceded in death by her son, Michael Duffy; her parents, Berlin and Lugenia Starkey; sister, Stella Forbes; and brothers- Odell, Alton, and Emmitt Starkey. Due to the current order by Gov. Edwards, the family is not able to invite the public to a visitation and funeral services as intended. Corinne will be laid to rest in Blood River Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences and other information are available online at www.thompsoncares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020