Connie passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at the age of 89. She was a resident and native of Plaquemine, LA. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 from 9:30am until 1:30pm, with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine at 2pm. Entombment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. Full obit to follow.