Cornelius "Sonny Boy" Harris Jr. was born in Maringouin, LA to the union of Bertha Clark Harris and Cornelius Harris Sr. on December 14, 1929. He departed this life on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary, LA. Cornelius was a devoted father and grandfather. Family was always a huge part of his life. He loved collecting antiques and taking scenic drives. He started his career in the U.S. Army where he was able to use his talents as a boxer to train soldiers in boxing and physical fitness. He was no stranger to hard work. He became a master of many trades during his tenure as a longshoreman. He touched many lives and will be dearly missed. Cornelius is survived by his children Deborah (Albert) Jones of Laplace, LA; David Harris of New Orleans, LA; Cornelius III (Renee) Harris of Toney, LA; and Agnes (La Shawn) Robinson of Baker, LA; sister Augustine Cobette of Harvey, LA; 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives. Cornelius is preceded is death by his parents, Bertha and Cornelius Harris Sr; brothers Leon Harris, James Harris, and Huey P. Harris Sr; sisters Juliette White, Mildred Williams, Bertha Coston, Sadie Henry, and Mary Vurla Francis. Cornelius' Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Visitation will take place from 9 am-11 am at A. Wesley's Funeral Home, 10810 Ventress Dr. Maringouin, LA 70757, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial and Internment at 11:30 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Cemetery in Maringouin, LA. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020

