Cornelius " DJ Herk" "Iceman" Williams Jr passed away July 09, 2019 at the age 53. He leaves to cherish his memories his son Larry, Siblings Leonard Vallery, Carl Vallery Sr, Jarma Neal Paige, Niece Tamekia "Diva, Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Host of other relatives and friends, and Puppy Bear. Visiting Saturday August 03, 2019 12noon until Religious Service at 1:00pm at Bible World Christian Center 1771 N Lobdell Baton Rouge, La. Interment in Hope Cemetery. Professional Services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019