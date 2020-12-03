1/
Cortny Bekaye Riley
Cortny was a son, brother, uncle, & lover of Jesus. He read The Word & spent years trying to follow the contents of the Bible.Though he didn't complete his bucket list, in the end, he did his best to walk a straight line. He reached out to others in an attempt to mend them & himself. His life ended too soon, right when it seemed to be taking off in a positive direction. He is survived by his parents, Bill & Kelly. His brother Brandon & wife Gianna, & their children Jack, Maria, Bek & Zeke. His brother Levi & fiancé Haylee & their daughter Aubrielle. He will be deeply missed, & forever cherished. Service is at 11am, Sat. Dec. 5th at The Church International Lifehouse at 10565 Life House St., St. James, 70086.

Published in The Advocate from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
