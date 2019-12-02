Guest Book View Sign Service Information Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-330-8006 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM the Peristyle in City Park New Orleans , LA View Map Service 11:00 AM the Peristyle in City Park New Orleans , LA View Map Memorial Gathering Following Services Cory's family home 6024 Argonne Blvd. New Orleans , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On November 26, 2019, Cory Bourgeois lost his life. A man of oh, so many opinions, fewer words, and a fiery passion. He had the kind of smile that lit up a room, a contagious giggle, and in spite of a bittersweet world, he was genuine, kind, never losing his tender heart. To us - that was his greatest strength. Cory was the Chef / Owner of Graton Eatery, a gardener who had a serious thing for tomatoes, son to Roxanne Lantz and David Bourgeois, grand baby to Betty Ann Hamilton, soul mate to Hannah Ellaham, big brother to Erin Bourgeois, slightly younger brother to Dan Lantz Jr, and a great many things to the great many people who will carry his memory. If you knew Cory then you knew good food and you knew that you were being served. There are the people that serve and there are the Corys who give - infinitely, because a meal is never just a meal. It's a moment in time where people gather around to share something we all need. Sometimes, it was comfort or a smile while others it was the gift of life. Food has the extraordinary capacity to bring people together - and our Cory was an artist. We who knew him best saw the best and the not so best - and loved every part, because that's what made him so much more. In his 31 years, he was a rock star with his chef's knife, a master of his trade, a hard-knocks teacher, compassionate, gentle, and whole-hearted. He digested learning the way some of us do Chips-Ahoy…late at night…which he did as often as possible. We are all better for being loved by him. We love you Cory…more than the world turns - forever & always. The celebration of life will start at 10am on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in New Orleans at the Peristyle in City Park. The service will begin at 11am. followed by a gathering at Cory's family home 6024 Argonne Blvd. New Orleans, LA 70124. We would love to see you please join us.

Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 2 to Dec. 7, 2019

