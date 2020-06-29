Cory Michael Milton, 29, of Denham Springs, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his home. He was born February 28, 1991, in Jackson, MS, the son of Michael and Kristi M. Milton. Cory attended Denham Springs High School and later went on to complete an Option 3 Welding Program. He loved music and playing his guitar, which he taught himself to play while growing up. Cory started and was a member of several bands over the years, including The Bob Barker Treatment, Alone in the Morgue, and The Vessel. He was a loving and devoted father, son, brother, and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Cory is predeceased by his Paternal Grandfather, Millard Milton. Including his parents, Cory is survived by his two Sons, Alcaeus and Oliver Milton; Daughter, Melody Milton; Brothers, Christian Milton and Dalton Bell; Sisters, Cypress and Margeaux Milton; Grandparents, Betty Jo Milton, Mike and Dianne Roberts and Priscilla (Nanny) Moss; Uncles and Aunts, Doug and Tracy Carlton, Chad and Celeste Guthrie and David Roberts; Cousins, Matt Milton, Morgan Genre, Chandler Blanks and Kyle Costilow; Mothers of His Children, Amanda Pitts and Haley Meadors; as well as numerous other aunts, uncles, and cousins whom Cory loved so much. Memorials will be held in Denham Springs, LA, and Jackson, MS. Contact Michael or Kristi Milton for further details.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store