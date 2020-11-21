Cosme Damian "Tito" Contini, age 76 passed away on November 13, 2020. Born in Panama, with primary residences in Baton Rouge and Panama, he was a true citizen of the world. A graduate Chemical Engineer of MIT, Mexico, his career spanned the U. S., Latin America and African sugar industries for over 40 years. Although brutally honest, his gentle, compassionate nature was evident for his family, especially his grandchildren and his fur babies. He absolutely loved family gatherings where he could showcase his culinary skills and photography skills capturing candid shots of those special to him. He is survived by his wife, Geralyn Calamia Contini; his son, Cosme Damian Contini III (Britney) and stepsons Christopher (Kelly) and Jonathan (Tanya) Graphia; 8 grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in the U.S., Panama, Mexico and throughout the world. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cosme D. and Sara Barrios Contini and his brother, Luis. Due to current Covid 19 concerns, memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests masses in his honor or a donation to his youngest grandchildren. An account has been set up at Chase Bank for them in the name of Geralyn Contini or Britney Gamble. Acct # 668633230, routing 065400137. Friends and family may sign the guest book at www.rabenhorst.com.