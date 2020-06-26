Courtney Desha Lee
Funeral Services for Courtney Desha Lee age 25, will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Abundant Life Christian Center, 8731 Greenwell Springs Rd. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Entombment Hillcrest Memorial Park. Her brilliant smile, jovial personality, and loving spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Services entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Abundant Life Christian Center
JUN
27
Service
11:00 AM
Abundant Life Christian Center
Funeral services provided by
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
June 26, 2020
Please know that you are in our prayers and you have our deepest sympathies
Love Paul and Sharon Lee
Sharon Lee
Family
