Funeral Services for Courtney Desha Lee age 25, will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Abundant Life Christian Center, 8731 Greenwell Springs Rd. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Entombment Hillcrest Memorial Park. Her brilliant smile, jovial personality, and loving spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Services entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St.

