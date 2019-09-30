Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Courtney Jill Singleton Garon. View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Visitation 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM St. Mary's Catholic Church New Roads , LA Send Flowers Obituary

"God shall wipe all tears from their eyes and there shall be no more death, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain for the former things passed away." A native of Oakdale, LA and resident of New Roads, LA, Courtney Jill Singleton Garon passed away on September 27, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by many friends and family members, as she became our special angel. She was forty years old and a retired Account Manager at Louisiana Companies. She is survived by her husband, James Bradley Garon, his daughter Meagan Porche and husband Jason and their children Hadlie and Gemma; his son Zachary Garon and Kiersten Onken and their daughter Mia. Her beloved pet, Gus, will miss Courtney dearly. She is also survived by her mother and father, Roger and Ethel Singleton; paternal grandmother Emma Abbott Broussard of Houston, Texas. She has one sister Lisa Lowrance and her husband David, three daughters, Jadyn, Mia and Olivia. Brother Troy Singleton and his wife Shannon, children Gabriel, Taylor, Alexander, Luke, Dominic and Adah; a second brother, Lance Singleton and his wife Laskmi and their children Priya and Ava. She is preceded in death by maternal grandparents Russell and Mathilda Gradenigo and paternal grandfather Anthony Singleton. Pallbearers will be Brandon Garon, Raph Garon, Scott Shows, Jeremy Lacombe, Russ Andre and David Bello. Honorary pallbearers are Dylan Bello and Jason Porche. Services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Roads on October 2, 2019. Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. with mass of Christian burial following. Burial will follow in False River Memorial Park Cemetery. The family would like to express extreme gratitude to Dawn Andre, Molly Bello and Hospice Nurse, Jessica Dunaway. Gratitude is also expressed to the neighbors on Belleview Drive for their support. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Janell LaCombe Cancer Fund @ www.Nells-Angels. Org or mail checks to: Janelle Lacombe Cancer Fund, PO Box 312 Fordoche, LA 70732, Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019

