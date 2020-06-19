Courtney Kevin Parrish
Courtney Kevin Parrish passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the age of 54 years. A graveside service will be held at Pride Ward Cemetery at 10:00am on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Myrna Parrish of Pride, LA; brothers, Clint & Lisa Parrish of Prosper, TX, Clay & Tammy Parrish of Pride, LA; sister, Paula Parrish of Bountiful, Utah. He is preceded in death by his father, George Wayne Parrish. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services, Baton Rouge.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Pride Ward Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
5535 Superior Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 293-4174
