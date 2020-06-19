Courtney Kevin Parrish passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the age of 54 years. A graveside service will be held at Pride Ward Cemetery at 10:00am on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Myrna Parrish of Pride, LA; brothers, Clint & Lisa Parrish of Prosper, TX, Clay & Tammy Parrish of Pride, LA; sister, Paula Parrish of Bountiful, Utah. He is preceded in death by his father, George Wayne Parrish. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services, Baton Rouge.

