Cousar McMillian Barrett (Mack), born in Bishopville, SC and a 45-year resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the age of 83. A Navy veteran, he loved camping and fishing with family and friends. He also enjoyed wood working and watching sports. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty Jean Privette Barrett; his four children, Lora Fraley (Ronnie), Marie Hohensee (Steve), Mack Barrett and Betty Richard (Mark). He was a beloved grandfather to Charity Archuleta, Amber McMorris, Colleen Thacker, Kelli Creech, Nathan Fraley and Molly Richard and great grandfather to T. Henry Williams IV, Ashton Seimer, Reid McMorris, Damian Fraley and Luke Creech. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Inez Barrett, brothers Arthur Barrett and William Barrett and great grandson, Cade Williams. No services will be held.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020