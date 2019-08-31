Craig Scott Van Devender, 51, of Spokane, WA, unexpectedly passed away on August 21, 2019. Born in Schenectady, NY on September 28, 1967 to Thomas and Gertrude Van Devender. Craig graduated from high school in Sao Paulo, Brazil, attended Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, WA and graduated from Washington State University. Craig was a proud and loving father of two sons, Conrad and Emerson to which he was very happy being a father and baseball coach. He is survived by his mother, Gertrude; sister, Tracey (Clay) Kimbrell; brothers, Eric and Alex; and many nieces and nephews. Most of all, Craig leaves behind the love of his life, best friend and wife, Julie. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 7th at 2:00 PM at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Spokane. In lieu of flowers, donations would be gladly accepted by Reach for the Future or Maltby Pony Baseball.