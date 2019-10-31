Craig was born on February 27, 1960 and passed away on October 30, 2019. He worked as a floor installer and was a 1978 graduate of Glen Oaks High School. He loved spending time with family and friends, was an avid Saints and LSU fan, and enjoyed fishing, cooking and watching Nascar races. Craig had a heart of gold, was always willing to lend a hand when needed, was loved by many and will surely be missed. He is survived by mother Clotilde Guidry (husband Lee), son Brennan Bass (wife Winter), grandchildren Rowen and Jameson Bass, brothers Dwayne Zimmerle and Barry Zimmerle, sisters Karen Zimmerle, Cindy Maranto (husband Nufer), and Diane Short (husband Anthony), step sisters Kathy Miller and Becky Sullivan (husband Terry), step brother Donnie Adams (wife Jan), and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence (Tinker) Zimmerle, Jr. and step mother Shirley Hernandez Zimmerle. Services will be at Immaculate Conception Church in Denham Springs, LA on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Visiting 8:30-10:30am with mass following. A private burial ceremony will be conducted at Greenoaks cemetery at a later date. Friends and family are invited to join Craig's family at a celebration of life gathering at the family's home after the services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019