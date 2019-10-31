Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Craig Steven Zimmerle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Craig was born on February 27, 1960 and passed away on October 30, 2019. He worked as a floor installer and was a 1978 graduate of Glen Oaks High School. He loved spending time with family and friends, was an avid Saints and LSU fan, and enjoyed fishing, cooking and watching Nascar races. Craig had a heart of gold, was always willing to lend a hand when needed, was loved by many and will surely be missed. He is survived by mother Clotilde Guidry (husband Lee), son Brennan Bass (wife Winter), grandchildren Rowen and Jameson Bass, brothers Dwayne Zimmerle and Barry Zimmerle, sisters Karen Zimmerle, Cindy Maranto (husband Nufer), and Diane Short (husband Anthony), step sisters Kathy Miller and Becky Sullivan (husband Terry), step brother Donnie Adams (wife Jan), and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence (Tinker) Zimmerle, Jr. and step mother Shirley Hernandez Zimmerle. Services will be at Immaculate Conception Church in Denham Springs, LA on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Visiting 8:30-10:30am with mass following. A private burial ceremony will be conducted at Greenoaks cemetery at a later date. Friends and family are invited to join Craig's family at a celebration of life gathering at the family's home after the services. Craig was born on February 27, 1960 and passed away on October 30, 2019. He worked as a floor installer and was a 1978 graduate of Glen Oaks High School. He loved spending time with family and friends, was an avid Saints and LSU fan, and enjoyed fishing, cooking and watching Nascar races. Craig had a heart of gold, was always willing to lend a hand when needed, was loved by many and will surely be missed. He is survived by mother Clotilde Guidry (husband Lee), son Brennan Bass (wife Winter), grandchildren Rowen and Jameson Bass, brothers Dwayne Zimmerle and Barry Zimmerle, sisters Karen Zimmerle, Cindy Maranto (husband Nufer), and Diane Short (husband Anthony), step sisters Kathy Miller and Becky Sullivan (husband Terry), step brother Donnie Adams (wife Jan), and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence (Tinker) Zimmerle, Jr. and step mother Shirley Hernandez Zimmerle. Services will be at Immaculate Conception Church in Denham Springs, LA on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Visiting 8:30-10:30am with mass following. A private burial ceremony will be conducted at Greenoaks cemetery at a later date. Friends and family are invited to join Craig's family at a celebration of life gathering at the family's home after the services. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close