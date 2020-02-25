A ceremony celebrating the life of Craig T. Girouard will be held at Friday at 11:00 am at St Theresa of Avila Catholic Church; visitation will begin at 9:00 am. Mr. Girouard was born in Port Sulphur on August 8, 1959 and passed from this life on Friday February 21, 2020 at the age of 60 years. He was a resident of Gonzales, worked with Glaze Heating and Air; and as a carpenter; he enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. He is preceded in death by his dad Warren P. Girouard. Survivors include his mom Lila Gonzales Girouard; brother and sister-in-law Ted and Lana Girouard; daughter Brook Girouard; grandson Tristan; also survived by other relatives and friends. The family appreciates and thanks the staff of Cardinal Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are preferred to be used by the family to honor his life and memory; to give a gift of love please visit https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/craig-thomas-girouard Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020