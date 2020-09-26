A loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, great great-grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle and friend went to his eternal home on Saturday, September 26, 2020. He was 94 years old. Barney proudly served his country in the U. S. Army during WWII. He was also a Millwright and retired from Local 720, after retirement his hobby was restoring old Farmall tractors. He leaves behind to cherish his memories three sons, Lavelle and wife Jean, Don and wife Robbie, Kenneth and wife Sharon; two daughters, Sandra Calvin and husband Phil, Darlene Hale and husband Les; ten grandchildren; twenty seven great grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; two sisters-in law, Bonnie Craig, Bobbie Craig, and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held at Shady Bower Pentecostal Church, 13375 Galloway Garden Ln., Walker, LA. on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 9am until Celebration of Life Service at 11am. Burial will follow in Vicker's Cemetery. Pall Bearers will be Eric Calvin, Steven Calvin, Brannon Craig, Nathan Craig, Michael Craig, Ryan Craig and Scott Craig. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Mary Tollie Sibley Craig; parents, Leonard and Clara Craig; five brothers, Henry B., Robert, Elzia, Orville, W.E.; three sisters, Bertha Landry, Wanda Abbott and Earline Payne. Special thanks to the staff at Golden Age Nursing Home for the exceptional care of our loved one. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.

