Cristine Ranae Ginn Adams died unexpectedly on March 27, 2019 at her home in Denham Springs, LA at the age of 49. She was born in Baton Rouge, LA on August 21, 1969 to Linda S. Ginn and Henry Mack Ginn Jr. She graduated from Live Oak High School in 1988. Cristine is survived by her sons, Chris Randall Adams Jr. and Matthew Kyle Adams; daughter, Ashley Paige Adams; mother, Linda Ginn; and ex-husband, Chris Randall Adams Sr. She is preceded in death by her father, Henry Mack Ginn Jr.; grandfathers, Henry Mack Ginn Jr. and William David Painter Sr.; grandmothers, Willi Frand Stud and Hazel Blount; uncles, Williams David Painter Jr. and Marther Dean Painter. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Walker, LA. Relatives and friends are invited to visitation on Tuesday, April 2nd from 2:00p.m. until the funeral at 4:00 p.m. from the chapel of Life Church, 9036 Florida Blvd, Walker LA 70785. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
