On July 7, 2020 at the age of 67, Crystal Copponex Heltz was welcomed home into the arms of the Lord following a courageous battle with lymphoma. Crystal was born on October 28, 1952 and was a lifelong resident of Lutcher, Louisiana. She was a loving wife, mother, grammy, sister, friend, and retired hairdresser. She is survived by her husband of fifteen years, Blaine Heltz; three daughters, Christie McPhail (Lance), Theresa Deslattes, and Ashley Folse (Jay); two stepsons, Hubbell Heltz (Courtnie) and Travis Heltz (Christy); five siblings, Paul Copponex (Cathy), Terry Martin, Cindy Malbrough (Wilson), Jill Corbett (Perry), and Bill Copponex; seven grandchildren, Hayden and Ainsley McPhail, Tristan and Kade Olivier, and Allie, Ross, and Jake Folse; seven step-grandchildren, Kaleb and Hunter Olivier, Haylie and Luke Heltz, Micah Roshto, and Ava and Liam Heltz. She was preceded in death by her father, George Copponex, Jr., mother, Electa Duhe' Smith Copponex, and numerous relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Rose Lynn Funeral Services in Lutcher, Louisiana on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 9:00-11:30 am. Immediately following a funeral mass will take place at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Paulina, Louisiana at 12:00 pm. Face coverings are required in the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be her sons-in-law, Lance McPhail and Jay Folse, her godson, Shane Martin, her grandson, Hayden McPhail, and her stepsons, Hubbell Heltz and Travis Heltz. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons, Tristan Olivier, Kade Olivier, Ross Folse, and Jake Folse. The family would like to extend a special thanks to those that helped Crystal along her journey especially the caring nurses and staff in the oncology department at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital and Amedisys Home Health and Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Perry's Posse, P.O. Box 2053, Garyville, LA 70051.

