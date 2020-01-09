A native of Plaquemine and resident of Cypress, Texas, Crystal Joseph received her angel wings on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center, Houston, Texas. She was 38 years old. She is survived by two precious daughters, Kaleah Joseph and Hailyn Scott; and a devoted friend, Ledell Scott, Jr. Visitation Friday, January 10, 2020, Roscoe Mortuary, 58635 Meriam Street, Plaquemine, Louisiana, 5 – 7 p.m. Funeral service Saturday, January 11, 2020, 10 a.m.; Greater St. Mary Baptist Church, 58820 W. W. Harleaux Blvd., Plaquemine. Officiating, Rev. Geoffrey O. Sykes, Pastor. Burial in Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. She was blessed with two sets of parents, Joseph (Gwendolyn E.) Calloway, Addis and Nathaniel (Lavern Joseph) Charles, Gretna; one brother, Jamal Joseph, San Antonio, Texas; five sisters, Erica E. Allen and Frankata (Alfred) Jackson, Plaquemine, Faniece (Andrew) Allen, Addis, Ebony (Freddie) Green, Columbus, Georgia and Natasha Charles, Atlanta, Georgia; cousins she loved as sisters, Narkita (Jerrold) Roscoe and Elia (Dwayne) Anthony.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020