Celebration of life for Crystal Pearson- Perry will take place on Saturday, September 12, 2020. The viewing will be from 9:00-11:00 am followed by an 11:00 am service at Winnfield Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at Winnfield Memorial Park. Premier services entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home of Baton Rouge.

