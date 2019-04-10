Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Crystal Renee Wiley, age 34 of Deville, Louisiana passed away suddenly on Saturday April 6, 2019 in Effie, Louisiana. She was born on Monday March 4, 1985 in Alexandria, Louisiana to Elster "EC" Clovis Wiley Jr. and Karen Ross Wiley. Crystal enjoyed life and loved sitting by the bonfire with her friends listening to music, but she especially loved her dogs and spending time with her family. Crystal is survived by mother Karen Wiley, brothers Brandon L (Vonda) Wiley, Jason Mathews and Daniel Reed, nephew Brandon C. Wiley, niece Hallie Fontenot, grandmother Jennie Montalbano Ross, also many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. Crystal was preceded in death by father Elster "EC" Clovis Wiley Jr. and stepmother Penny Reed, son, Taylor Clovis Wiley, grandfather Henry T. Ross Jr., paternal grandparents Clovis and Lessie Mae Wiley. A Visitation for Crystal will be held on Saturday April 13, 2019 from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm. at Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic Church in Tickfaw, Louisiana. Mass for Crystal will be celebrated at 12:00 pm in the church. Entombment will follow at Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic Cemetery in Tickfaw. Pallbearers honored to serve are Jason Mathews, Brandon L. Wiley, Brandon C. Wiley, Jeremy Ross, Arron Ross, Ray Tarver, Gilbert Arevalo and Michael Beavers. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond. Crystal's guest book can be viewed on

Crystal Renee Wiley, age 34 of Deville, Louisiana passed away suddenly on Saturday April 6, 2019 in Effie, Louisiana. She was born on Monday March 4, 1985 in Alexandria, Louisiana to Elster "EC" Clovis Wiley Jr. and Karen Ross Wiley. Crystal enjoyed life and loved sitting by the bonfire with her friends listening to music, but she especially loved her dogs and spending time with her family. Crystal is survived by mother Karen Wiley, brothers Brandon L (Vonda) Wiley, Jason Mathews and Daniel Reed, nephew Brandon C. Wiley, niece Hallie Fontenot, grandmother Jennie Montalbano Ross, also many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. Crystal was preceded in death by father Elster "EC" Clovis Wiley Jr. and stepmother Penny Reed, son, Taylor Clovis Wiley, grandfather Henry T. Ross Jr., paternal grandparents Clovis and Lessie Mae Wiley. A Visitation for Crystal will be held on Saturday April 13, 2019 from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm. at Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic Church in Tickfaw, Louisiana. Mass for Crystal will be celebrated at 12:00 pm in the church. Entombment will follow at Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic Cemetery in Tickfaw. Pallbearers honored to serve are Jason Mathews, Brandon L. Wiley, Brandon C. Wiley, Jeremy Ross, Arron Ross, Ray Tarver, Gilbert Arevalo and Michael Beavers. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond. Crystal's guest book can be viewed on www.harrymckneely.com. Funeral Home Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory

2000 N Morrison Blvd

Hammond , LA 70401

(985) 345-5801 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close