Cudgar Selvage Sr, 91, a native of Pickneyville, MS and a resident of B.R. LA passed away on Tuesday, July 28,2020 at St.Claire Manor/Clarity Hospice. His memories shall be forever cherished by his daughters, Delores Selvage, Wanda Lindsey, Joyce Glover, Gwendolyn Cage, Annie Morgan, Brenda Williams and Sons, Alton Odom and Charles Selvage. A host of other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held Sat., Aug. 8, from 9:30 AM until celebration of Life service at 11 AM at True Light Baptist Church, 3836 North St. B.R. La. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.