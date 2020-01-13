Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cullen "Buddy" Brown, age 85, passed away peacefully in the morning of January 11, 2020 with the love of his life, JoAn, right by his side. Buddy was born on February 14, 1936 in Bolivar, Tennessee to Roye and Louise Brown. On March 14, 1954 he married his wife, Elsie "JoAn", and they share three sons. In 1964, Buddy moved his wife and sons to Ascension Parish. After 30 years of service at Borden Chemical Plant, Buddy retired (and still has the watch to prove it!). Buddy spent many his retirement years supporting his wife's efforts to provide treatment to individuals that suffer with addiction. Since 1996, their business, Choices of Louisiana, Inc. has provided care to thousands of patients and their families. Buddy's loved ones have shared many memories about special he was. We will miss his witty remarks that may not have been heard unless you were listening for them. We shared many laughs about being surprised at his encyclopedic knowledge of history. With his skills in carpentry, he often was a good source to tell you how to "fix" things. What you saw was always what you got with him, and what you saw usually was a great man in an old white t-shirt with a shaggy white dog by his side. Buddy was a delightfully stubborn, yet simple man. If he wasn't spending time at his camp on Lake Verrett, you could always find him enjoying the birds and squirrels in his backyard in Gonzales, LA. He always made time to go back to his roots in Bolivar Tennessee to spend time with his 1952 classmates at Bolivar Central High School. The number of students in the class reunions pictures may have lessened over the years, but his love for everyone there never did. Being brought into this world on Valentine's Day in 1936, it was destiny that he married his one true love and had her by his side in life for 62 years. Buddy is survived by his wife, JoAn, son Michael, son Roye "Tommy" (Leslie), son Bobby, and sister Barbara Grant (Max). He is a proud grandfather to Jeremy (Amy), Erin McGinn, Tiffani Traupman (Jason), Rhian, Helen, Johannah, Bobbi, and Baxter; and great-grandfather to Maya, Patrick, Lauren, Anna, Jon', Jackson, and Ronan. He will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and many good friends. We would like to especially acknowledge his shaggy white dog, Sweetie. Trips to the mailbox will never be the same. Buddy is preceded in death by his parents, sister Roylene Pulliam, brother, James Brown, and granddaughter, Emily. Buddy's family extends their heartfelt thanks to the health-care professionals at St. Joseph's Hospice and the Carpenter House. We would like to lovingly acknowledge, Mamie, for her care and commitment for her beloved "Mr. Buddy" over the past year. Friends and family are invited to visit with Buddy's family at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 then to continue on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 9:00 am until the funeral services begin at 11:00 am. Interment to follow at Oak Lane Memorial Park in Prairieville. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at Cullen "Buddy" Brown, age 85, passed away peacefully in the morning of January 11, 2020 with the love of his life, JoAn, right by his side. Buddy was born on February 14, 1936 in Bolivar, Tennessee to Roye and Louise Brown. On March 14, 1954 he married his wife, Elsie "JoAn", and they share three sons. In 1964, Buddy moved his wife and sons to Ascension Parish. After 30 years of service at Borden Chemical Plant, Buddy retired (and still has the watch to prove it!). Buddy spent many his retirement years supporting his wife's efforts to provide treatment to individuals that suffer with addiction. Since 1996, their business, Choices of Louisiana, Inc. has provided care to thousands of patients and their families. Buddy's loved ones have shared many memories about special he was. We will miss his witty remarks that may not have been heard unless you were listening for them. We shared many laughs about being surprised at his encyclopedic knowledge of history. With his skills in carpentry, he often was a good source to tell you how to "fix" things. What you saw was always what you got with him, and what you saw usually was a great man in an old white t-shirt with a shaggy white dog by his side. Buddy was a delightfully stubborn, yet simple man. If he wasn't spending time at his camp on Lake Verrett, you could always find him enjoying the birds and squirrels in his backyard in Gonzales, LA. He always made time to go back to his roots in Bolivar Tennessee to spend time with his 1952 classmates at Bolivar Central High School. The number of students in the class reunions pictures may have lessened over the years, but his love for everyone there never did. Being brought into this world on Valentine's Day in 1936, it was destiny that he married his one true love and had her by his side in life for 62 years. Buddy is survived by his wife, JoAn, son Michael, son Roye "Tommy" (Leslie), son Bobby, and sister Barbara Grant (Max). He is a proud grandfather to Jeremy (Amy), Erin McGinn, Tiffani Traupman (Jason), Rhian, Helen, Johannah, Bobbi, and Baxter; and great-grandfather to Maya, Patrick, Lauren, Anna, Jon', Jackson, and Ronan. He will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and many good friends. We would like to especially acknowledge his shaggy white dog, Sweetie. Trips to the mailbox will never be the same. Buddy is preceded in death by his parents, sister Roylene Pulliam, brother, James Brown, and granddaughter, Emily. Buddy's family extends their heartfelt thanks to the health-care professionals at St. Joseph's Hospice and the Carpenter House. We would like to lovingly acknowledge, Mamie, for her care and commitment for her beloved "Mr. Buddy" over the past year. Friends and family are invited to visit with Buddy's family at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 then to continue on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 9:00 am until the funeral services begin at 11:00 am. Interment to follow at Oak Lane Memorial Park in Prairieville. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close