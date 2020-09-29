Curklin Atkins, 66 years old, was a New Orleans native, who also resided in Houston, TX off and on over the years. He was born February 24, 1954 and passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. He was the son of the late William Atkins and Elvira Lois (Evans) Atkins. Survived by brothers Charles E. (Debra) Atkins, and William P. (Michelle) Atkins. Curklin leaves to mourn five nephews and twelve nieces, and a host of relatives and friends. Homegoing will be held at Greater Morning Star Church of Algiers 1242 Vallette St., New Orleans, LA 70114 On Friday, October 2, 2020. Visitation: 8:00 -10:00 am and a private service at 10:00 am. Officiating Pastor is Bishop W.L.T. Littleton Interment: Resthaven Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Murray Henderson Funeral Home. Due to Covid 19, everyone in attendance must wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

