Curley Victoria Parks Bihm

Obituary
Curley Victoria Parks Bihm entered into eternal rest on August 29, 2019 at the age of 64. Survived by her mother, Trueleader Parks; daughter, Trudy Bihm-Howard; sons, Ernest Bihm, III and Malcolm Bihm; sisters, Robbie Dewitt, Ann Parks, Maxine Flowers and Dianne Rochon; grandchildren, Kylei Bihm, Ellison Bihm, Malcolm Bihm, Jr. and Langston Bihm. Preceded in death by her father, Robert L. Parks; brother, Robert Parks, Jr. Visitation Saturday, September 7, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 9:00 am, St. Pius X Catholic Church, 6380 Hooper Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Father Thomas F. Clark, officiating. Interment Carver Memorial Cemetery, Shreveport, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 3 to Sept. 7, 2019
