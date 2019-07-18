We lost a brother, a son, a nephew and an uncle. Curtis was called home by the Lord July 11, 2019. He left behind his parents, Terri T. Guidry and John Clint Guidry, his brothers, Daniel M. Guidry and Micheal V. Guidry, and his nephew Daniel C. Guidry. Curtis' sense of humor and smile would always light up the room. He will be sorely missed by all who loved him. We encourage you to come celebrate his life with us. Services will be held at St. George Catholic church on Friday July 19, Celebration of life 9:30-11 am, followed by Mass and funeral.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 18 to July 19, 2019