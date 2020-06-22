Curtis Dorsey, a lifelong resident of Maringouin, Curtis Dorsey departed this life on Wednesday June 17, 2020 at the age of 65. He leaves to cherish his memory his siblings, Larry (Ida) Johnson, Gleda (Darlene) Dorsey, Roosevelt Dorsey Jr., Delores Johnson, Nadine Anderson, Sadie Dorsey, Debra Dorsey, Gabriella Cook; Uncle, Thomas (Edie) Johnson; Aunt, Rosalee Landry; nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday June 23, 2020 from 3-7 pm at A. Wesley's Funeral Home, 10810 Ventress Dr. Maringouin, LA. Religious service will be held on Wednesday June 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at Mt. Gideon Baptist Church, 77700 West Oak Ln. Maringouin, LA. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

