Curtis Dorsey, a lifelong resident of Maringouin, Curtis Dorsey departed this life on Wednesday June 17, 2020 at the age of 65. He leaves to cherish his memory his siblings, Larry (Ida) Johnson, Gleda (Darlene) Dorsey, Roosevelt Dorsey Jr., Delores Johnson, Nadine Anderson, Sadie Dorsey, Debra Dorsey, Gabriella Cook; Uncle, Thomas (Edie) Johnson; Aunt, Rosalee Landry; nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday June 23, 2020 from 3-7 pm at A. Wesley's Funeral Home, 10810 Ventress Dr. Maringouin, LA. Religious service will be held on Wednesday June 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at Mt. Gideon Baptist Church, 77700 West Oak Ln. Maringouin, LA. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
JUN
24
Service
11:00 AM
Mt. Gideon Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
June 22, 2020
Extending our heartfelt condolences to the Dorsey and Johnson Family. Praying for peace to bring each of you comfort, courage to face the days ahead, and loving memories to forever hold in your hearts.
Ginger F. Smith & Family
Friend
