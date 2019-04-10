Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Curtis Felder Corkern Sr.. View Sign

Curtis Felder Corkern, Sr., June 23, 1941 - April 6, 2019. A retired business owner, lover of the natural world, prolific reader, traveler, and LSU fan, Curt died peacefully at home in Gainesville, GA, after an extended illness. He grew up in Denham Springs, LA, where he made lifelong friendships. He served in the U.S. Air Force, working with pilots in simulator flight training, then launched a five-decade career in electronics and telecommunications. Curt is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patricia McGuire Corkern, six children: Curt (Dana) Corkern of Winchester, TN, Leslie (Jim) Geiser of Athens, GA; Mike (Laurie) Ernest and Scott (Mandy) Stephens of Baton Rouge; and Carter (Deanna) Stephens of St. Augustine, FL; 11 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild; a sister, Joyce Tyler of Denham Springs; and a special niece, Darla Herrin (Britt) of Senatobia, MS. He was predeceased by his parents, Calvert and Bobbye Corkern, and a daughter, Suzanne Stephens Schmalzried. The family wishes to thank the many caring neighbors and friends who have been such an encouragement and support during Curt's illness. For those wishing to make a memorial gift, Curt respected the work of Folds of Honor Foundation (Dept. #13, Tulsa, OK 74182) FoldsofHonor.org , and also the (POB 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516) WoundedWarriorProject.org. Interment of ashes and military burial will be held in Louisiana at Port Hudson National Cemetery at a later date. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2019

