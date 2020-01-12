Curtis James Callegan Sr.

Obituary
Curtis James "Whitey" Callegan, Sr., a lifelong resident of White Castle, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his home. He was 85 and retired as a Plant Supervisor with Freeport McMoRan after 32 years. He also served his country as a U.S. Army Veteran. He is survived by his adoring wife of 55 years, Barbara Gwin Callegan; daughters, Pamela Callegan Mistretta (Donald) and Paula Callegan Bobe (Anthony); sons, Phillip Wayne Callegan (Lesa), Curtis J. Callegan, Jr. (Jill), and Paul A. Callegan (Lori); sisters, Bessie Callegan Banta and Mary Callegan Berthelot; brother, Davis Callegan (Kathy); 14 grandchildren, Dr. Amanda Callegan Poche (Kodi), Brandi Callegan St. Romain (Jared), Chelsea N. Callegan, Bailey E. Callegan, Brandt M. Callegan, D.J. Mistretta, Kyle M. Mistretta, P.J. Callegan, Austin F. Callegan, Holly M. Callegan, Randall J. David, Heidi M. Bobe, Emily E. Bobe and Madeline A. Bobe; and 5 great grandchildren, Kenleigh St. Romain, Preslee St. Romain, Riley St. Romain, Kinkade Poche and Kameron Poche. Curtis was preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Amanda Settoon Callegan; siblings, Marjorie, Phillip, Floyd, William, Joe, J.D., Alta, Lucille, and Genevieve; and a granddaughter, Riley Grace Callegan. Visitation will be at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church, White Castle on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 9 am until Funeral Service at 11 am. Burial will follow in the White Castle Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Randall David, D.J. Mistretta, P.J. Callegan, Austin Callegan, Kyle Mistretta, and Brandt Callegan. To offer your condolences please visit, www.oursoWhiteCastle.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
